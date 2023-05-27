Police: New Smyrna Beach closed to driving amid high tides

New Smyrna Beach closed to driving due to high tides, police say.

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – New Smyrna Beach will remain closed to driving Saturday due to extremely high tides, according to police.

In a Twitter post, the New Smyrna Beach Police Department advised beachgoers to be mindful of otherwise limited parking and to plan accordingly.

The coastal closure comes as a flood warning endures for parts of Lake and Volusia counties near the St. Johns River, where the waterway is expected to crest late Saturday night or Sunday morning around 2.5′, in minor flood stage.

Those conditions are being pushed by a storm off the Southeast U.S., which is also to blame for high-breaking waves and an elevated rip current threat along Florida’s Atlantic beaches through Saturday at least.

The St. Johns River in affected areas is expected to remain in minor flood stage through Tuesday morning.

Due to extremely high tides caused by this week’s weather, the beach will remain CLOSED to driving today. Please plan accordingly. There is limited parking available. pic.twitter.com/cF48FX0lxT — NSBPD (@NSBPolice) May 27, 2023

