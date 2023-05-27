69º

WEATHER ALERT

Weather

Police: New Smyrna Beach closed to driving amid high tides

Beachgoers advised to plan around limited parking

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Tags: Volusia County, New Smyrna Beach, Weather News, Weather
New Smyrna Beach closed to driving due to high tides, police say. (New Smyrna Beach Police Department)

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – New Smyrna Beach will remain closed to driving Saturday due to extremely high tides, according to police.

In a Twitter post, the New Smyrna Beach Police Department advised beachgoers to be mindful of otherwise limited parking and to plan accordingly.

The coastal closure comes as a flood warning endures for parts of Lake and Volusia counties near the St. Johns River, where the waterway is expected to crest late Saturday night or Sunday morning around 2.5′, in minor flood stage.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Those conditions are being pushed by a storm off the Southeast U.S., which is also to blame for high-breaking waves and an elevated rip current threat along Florida’s Atlantic beaches through Saturday at least.

The St. Johns River in affected areas is expected to remain in minor flood stage through Tuesday morning.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brandon, a UCF grad, joined the ClickOrlando team in November 2021. Before joining News 6, Brandon worked at WDBO.

email