Coastal storm to bring dangerous beach conditions to Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – A broad area of low pressure has developed off of the southeast coast of the U.S.

While it is moving away from Florida, it will bring dangerous impacts along the Atlantic beaches.

Low pressure

This is the same system that had been highlighted for possible tropical development by the National Hurricane Center for the past couple of days. Development chances are now at 0% for the system.

As expected, this storm will not have a chance to transition to a tropical or subtropical system prior to moving onshore in the Carolinas. Regardless, the Southeast can expect heavy rain and wind.

For Florida, drier air will spill in on the back side allowing most of the holiday weekend to be dry. Beach conditions, however, will be dangerous.

Expect breaking waves as high as 10 feet at times through Saturday. The rip current threat will also be high. The surface will gradually settle down through the holiday weekend, but the rip current risk will remain elevated.

Minor coastal flooding is also possible along the immediate coast from the onshore flow and large breaking waves.

