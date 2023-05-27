Drying out for Memorial Day weekend, but beach conditions worsen

ORLANDO, Fla – We had a taste of what is to come during Florida’s wet season, but over the few days we will take a break. The rain was much needed, and it did take a giant bite out of the drought situation for a lot of Central Florida.

Other than a stray, quick-hitting shower, most of Central Florida will be dry Saturday. Highs top out in the low-to-mid 80s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Along the coast, highs top out around 80 degrees.

If your plans take you to the beach for the holiday weekend, be mindful of very dangerous conditions. Not only will there be large breaking waves, larger than 7 feet in some cases, but the rip current risk will also be high.

The dangerous beach and boating conditions last through the holiday weekend.

Sunday and Monday will also be mainly dry for any memorial services taking place. Highs climb into the mid 80s Sunday and get back to the upper 80s Memorial Day