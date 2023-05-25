‘Memorial 4 Day Weekend’ promises music, dance and cars in Four Corners

FOUR CORNERS, Fla. – A shopping alcove nestled in the Kissimmee tourism district has an honorable take on Memorial Day that stretches observances over a four-day weekend.

Starting Friday, “Memorial 4 Day Weekend” kicks off in Promenade at Sunset Walk, a recently-built outlet mall located on Margaritaville Boulevard near West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway in the Four Corners area.

Four Corners is the area where Orange, Osceola, Polk and Lake counties meet.

Memorial 4 Day Weekend invites visitors to honor the fallen with one or all four days of live music, street performers, markets and car shows.

Admission to the event is free, as is parking rain or shine, but outside food and drink is not allowed. Attendees are encouraged to RSVP with this link.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

The following schedule of events was shared on the event’s webpage:

Friday, May 26

SWITCH — Rock ‘n’ roll tributes from the ‘80s and ‘90s.

Fired-Up Fridays car show.

Saturday, May 27

Sunday, May 28

Hacksaw Hamlin — Rock ‘n’ roll classics.

Monday, May 29

SocietY — Top 40, dance, rock, country, R & B, and Latin rock.

Plus

DJ Scotty B and Central Florida’s best team of disc jockeys will be spinning nothing but the hits all weekend.

Stilt walkers and street performers every day.

Read more on SunsetWalk.com.

Check out every episode of Riff On This in the media player below: