Here’s where you can honor the fallen in Brevard County this Memorial Day weekend

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Memorial Day, observed on the last Monday of May, honors the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military.

This Memorial Day on Monday, events around Brevard will honor the lives that have been lost while fighting for our freedom. From tributes and parades to special ceremonies, here’s what the Space Coast has to offer, as compiled by News 6 partner Florida Today.

Event details are subject to change, so we encourage you to check with presenting organizations about the status of their events.

Cocoa

Memorial Day weekend art display at the Porcher House

The Porcher House, 434 Delannoy Ave., Cocoa Village, will display 21 original oil paintings by Jeanne Harris Weaver on May 24 through 31 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Weaver is an artist and Gold Star mother of 1LT Todd Weaver, killed in action in 2010 in Afghanistan. The painting series is titled “Losing Todd: A Mother’s Journey.” Call 321-639-3500.

Memorial Day parade and tribute in Cocoa Village

It will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 29. The event begins with a parade through Cocoa Village along Delannoy Ave., Harrison Street, Brevard Ave. and Maryland Ave. at 4 p.m. A stage presentation will start at 5 p.m. at Riverfront Park, 401 Riveredge Blvd. This year’s speakers include Mayor Michael C. Blake, US Army veterans Keith Van Buren and Steve Griffin and Civil Air Patrol Group 4 Commander Major AJ Ingle. The event will include a flag folding ceremony, 21-gun salute, the playing of taps and a moment of silence. Admission is free. Call 321-639-3500 or visit cocoafl.org.

Melbourne

Memorial day program at the Liberty Bell Museum

Honor America, Inc., which operates the Liberty Bell Museum, 1601 Oak Street, Melbourne, will hold a Memorial Day program on May 29, from 11 a.m. to noon. It will include a non-partisan, entertaining program with patriotic music. Featured speakers will be Jeanne Weaver, Gold Star Mother and long-time patron of the Veterans Memorial Center on Merritt Island, and Colonel Stephen Bond, a 29-year US Army veteran, who served in combat in Panama and Kuwait and is Senior Vice President of the Military Officers Association of America. Officials from Brevard County and the City of Melbourne will be present. The museum’s extensive collection of historic, technological, and military artifacts will be open for viewing before and after the program. Call 321-373-2311 or email honoramericafl@gmail.com.

Merritt Island

Flame of Honor ceremony at Veterans Memorial Center

Gold Star families are invited to this solemn remembrance event, which will be in the plaza area of the Veterans Memorial Center, 400 South Sykes Creek Parkway, Merritt Island, on Friday, May 26 at 8 p.m. There will be Vietnam and Global War on Terror moving walls from Patriot Guard Riders on display as well as a Gold Star family and MIA/POW remembrance torch march through the plaza. Call 321-453-1776 or visit veteransmemorialcenter.org.

Rolling Thunder Freedom Ride

Beginning at 10 a.m. Sunday, May 28, at the Veterans Memorial Center, 400 South Sykes Creek Parkway, Merritt Island, thousands of motorcyclists from around the globe will ride west on State Road 520, south on U.S. 1 to the Pineda Causeway, east to State Road A1A and then north through Cocoa Beach to disperse at Port Canaveral. According to Dr. Lance Armstrong, president of the Rolling Thunder Florida 1 Chapter, the procession of motorcycles and vehicles will be escorted by the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office and should reach the port by 11 a.m. Visit rollingthunderflorida1.org.

Memorial Day remembrance at Veterans Memorial Center

The event will be at the Veterans Memorial Center, 400 South Sykes Creek Parkway, Merritt Island, on Monday, May 29 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. The solemn remembrance with the theme “Never Forgotten – Our Fallen and MIA/POW” will include musical tributes, color guards from veteran and cadet units, special recognitions, a “Fallen First Responders” address by Sheriff Wayne Ivey, a rifle salute and more. The Veterans Memorial Center is located behind the Merritt Square Mall. Call 321-453-1776 or visit veteransmemorialcenter.org.

Mims

Memorial Day Flags for Fallen Vets

Volunteers are invited to place flags at the headstones or markers at the Cape Canaveral National Cemetery, 5525 U.S.1, North Mims, on Sunday, May 28 from 9 a.m. to noon. The flags will be provided, but participants should bring water, sunscreen, a ruler, gloves, and a 4-inch screwdriver. The event sponsor is Flags for Fallen Vets. Visit facebook.com/events/235008868907407.

Memorial Day ceremony at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery

A ceremony commemorating Memorial Day will take place at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery, 5525 U.S.1, North Mims, on Monday, May 29. Call 321-383-2638 or visit cem.va.gov.

Palm Bay

Memorial Day weekend celebration at Space Coast Harley Davidson

Space Coast Harley Davidson, 1440 Sportsman Lane NE, Palm Bay, will host a two-day celebration on Saturday and Sunday, May 27 and 28 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. It will include the Rolling Thunder Florida Chapter 1 bike drawing giveaway, live entertainment, food trucks, vendors and free adult beverages. Wreaths Across America will be on site raising funds for their organization. Call 321-259-1311 or visit spacecoastharley.com.

Suntree

‘March On’ concert at Suntree United Methodist Church

Central Florida Winds will perform a lively concert of favorite marches at Suntree United Methodist Church, 7400 N. Wickham Road, on Sunday, May 28 at 3 p.m. The Memorial Day weekend concert will feature the “Imperial March” from Star Wars, “Rolling Thunder,” “Amparito Roca” and many other favorites. The audience can also expect several numbers by John Philip Sousa, including the national march of the United States, “Stars and Stripes Forever.” Visit cfwinds.com.

