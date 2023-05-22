77º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Sanford’s Sunset at the Zoo event celebrates Asian American, Pacific Islander culture

Event features Asian-inspired food trucks, cultural dances and entertainment

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Tags: AAPI, Sanford, Seminole County, AAPI Heritage Month, Sunset At The Zoo, Events, Central Florida Happenings
Image courtesy of the Central Florida Zoo

SANFORD, Fla. – Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens’ first sunset event of 2023 will celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander culture and heritage.

The event will be held Friday at the Sanford zoo starting at 5 p.m. with the last admission at 7:40 p.m.

It will feature Asian-inspired food trucks, Pacific Islander cultural entertainers, including traditional dances from Tahiti, Hawaii, New Zealand and Samoa, and themed crafts and family activities.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Guests can “enjoy exploring the zoo, with music, entertainment, food & more until the sun goes down,” according to the zoo’s website.

May marked the start of Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander Heritage Month and News 6 has you covered with several stories celebrating some of the contributions, achievements and stories of Central Florida’s own expansive and diverse AANHPI community.

The event will be held rain or shine and entry is not included in annual pass holder benefits.

Tickets are $6 each if purchased online and $8 when purchased at the zoo.

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Jacob joined ClickOrlando.com in 2022. He spent 19 years at the Orlando Sentinel, mostly as a photojournalist and video journalist, before joining Spectrum News 13 as a web editor and digital journalist in 2021.

email