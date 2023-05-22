Sanford’s Sunset at the Zoo event celebrates Asian American, Pacific Islander culture

SANFORD, Fla. – Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens’ first sunset event of 2023 will celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander culture and heritage.

The event will be held Friday at the Sanford zoo starting at 5 p.m. with the last admission at 7:40 p.m.

It will feature Asian-inspired food trucks, Pacific Islander cultural entertainers, including traditional dances from Tahiti, Hawaii, New Zealand and Samoa, and themed crafts and family activities.

Guests can “enjoy exploring the zoo, with music, entertainment, food & more until the sun goes down,” according to the zoo’s website.

May marked the start of Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander Heritage Month and News 6 has you covered with several stories celebrating some of the contributions, achievements and stories of Central Florida’s own expansive and diverse AANHPI community.

The event will be held rain or shine and entry is not included in annual pass holder benefits.

Tickets are $6 each if purchased online and $8 when purchased at the zoo.

