Florida dragon boat festival brings lively competition, cultural expo

SARASOTA, Fla. – A dragon boat festival in Florida is bringing the competition this weekend.

While it may be a trek for Central Floridians, it’ll make for good memories.

The Sarasota International Dragon Boat Festival is taking off on Saturday and it’s free for spectators.

There will be a beer garden, food trucks and a cultural expo.

“Spectators can take in the action and follow the excitement of racing while learning about the sport of dragon boat. Another point of interest is the Health and Wellness Village, where participants and spectators can receive products and services to help maintain a healthy lifestyle,” event organizers said on their website.

The dragon boat festival is believed to have originated to honor the life and death of Chinese scholar and poet Qu Yuan. He is believed to have drowned himself in the Miluo River after he was exiled by the king in 278 B.C. Those who loved and admired him took their boats out on the water and searched for him but were unsuccessful.

Now centuries later, that search and attempted rescue of Yuan has turned into the popular dragon boat festivals held around the world.

The date of the festival varies each year. It is held on the fifth day of the fifth month, according to the Chinese lunar calendar.

And if you don’t want to travel, don’t fret.

There will be an Orlando International Dragon Boat Festival in October 2023.

