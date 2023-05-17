Central Florida grassroots group to host town hall to amplify AAPI voters

Early voting kicks off in Orange and Osceola counties for Florida's primary election

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – With laws passing left and right in the Florida Legislature and whispers of candidates campaigning for next year’s elections already at the forefront, now is the time to get educated on the issues that matter to you.

That’s why ACT, or Asian American Pacific Islanders Coming Together, is hosting a town hall at the Orange County Supervisor of Elections office, located at 119 West Kaley St. in Orlando, from 6-7:30 p.m. on May 24.

The discussion will focus on raising awareness on local AAPI issues in Central Florida.

The grassroots initiative, which initially formed to increased AAPI voter engagement ahead of election season, has previously held town halls with the goal of increasing civic participation in the community by 20%.

The town hall is free to attend, but those interested can reserve a spot ahead of the meeting.

This comes a week after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law requiring Asian American Pacific Islander history to be taught in K-12 public schools throughout the state.

For more information on Asian American Pacific Islanders Coming Together, click here.

