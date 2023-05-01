News 6 celebrates Central Florida’s Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander community

Join News 6 as we celebration AANHPI Heritage Month throughout May.

ORLANDO, Fla. – May marks the start of Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

It’s a month dedicated to highlighting and celebrating AANHPI culture. Over the next 31 days, News 6 hopes to capture some of the contributions, achievements and stories of Central Florida’s own expansive and diverse AANHPI community.

It’s a project we started in 2021 and since then we’ve told you about everything from local K-pop dance classes to AANHPI voting initiatives to award-winning restaurants. We’ve also spotlighted Central Florida DJs and hip hop artists, “disease detectives” and physicians.

The increasingly growing and diverse population has made its mark on Central Florida in the bustling businesses of Mills 50, on performing arts stages across multiple counties and even among the stars studied by NASA.

So this May, follow our team as we give voice to Asian Americans and Hawaiian Native/Pacific Islanders within the community at ClickOrlando.com/aapi and on TV and the News 6+ app during select newscasts and podcast episodes.

If there is someone or something you would like to highlight this AANHPI Heritage Month, please email me, Sam Dunne at sdunne@wkmg.com.

