Orlando International Airport prepares for busy Memorial Day weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando International Airport is preparing for a particularly busy week ahead of and during Memorial Day.

Airport officials said they’re expecting to see more than 1.1 million passengers traveling through OIA from Thursday, May 25, to Wednesday, May 31.

According to OIA, that’s about 16% more passengers over the same time period than the year prior.

“For many, Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of the summer travel season. Early indications, including growing demand and an increase in airline service and seat capacity, point to a busy summer for MCO, the global gateway to Central Florida,” airport officials said in a release.

OIA is planning to open the West Park Place parking lot, located on Tradeport Drive, to provide an additional 3,100 spaces for the influx of passengers.

Airport officials also provided the following summer travel tips for those traveling:

If you lose your driver’s license, other forms of ID can also be accepted, including military, tribal, passports and trusted traveler.

Slip-on shoes and socks are recommended to make the security process go smoothly.

Leave on your jewelry during the screening.

Any electronic larger than a cellphone must be placed in its own bin for screening.

