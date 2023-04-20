Brightline unveils new station at Orlando International Airport

The 37,350-square-foot station, located next to Terminal C, will help Brightline connect service between Central Florida and South Florida. It connects directly to the airport’s Parking Garage C — which will have more than 350 parking spaces set aside for Brightline guests — and will also provide direct access to MCO’s other terminals A and B via the Terminal Link, an under five minute journey.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Brightline on Thursday unveiled its Orlando Station at Orlando International Airport.

The 37,350-square-foot station, located next to Terminal C, will help Brightline connect service between Central Florida and South Florida. It connects directly to the airport’s Parking Garage C — which will have more than 350 parking spaces set aside for Brightline guests — and will also provide direct access to MCO’s other terminals A and B via the Terminal Link, an under five minute journey.

Passengers will be able to purchase tickets from guest services or a self-service kiosk inside the station before entering through touchless turnstiles to the security screening tunnel.

Brightline unveiled its new station on Thursday at the Orlando International Airport. (Brightline)

Once passengers make their way through the tunnel, they’ll be met with a two-story station space featuring the Mary Mary Bar, a retail store called “MRKT PLACE,” a split-flap message board, dozens of big-screen televisions and a BrightKids children’s play area, the company stated.

According to Brightline, the Mary Mary Bar will serve hand-crafted cocktails and light bites. The bar also has a panoramic view overlooking the train platforms, so guests can watch from above as trains arrive and depart. (Brightline)

The Orlando to South Florida train schedule will be as follows:

Weekdays:

· Hourly southbound departures from Orlando to Miami starting at 5 a.m. until 8:50 p.m.

· First southbound train from Orlando arrives in Miami at 8:30 a.m.

· Hourly northbound departures from Miami to Orlando starting at 6:50 a.m. until 9:45 p.m.

· First northbound train from Miami arrives in Orlando at 10:15 a.m.

Weekends:

· Hourly southbound departures from Orlando to Miami starting at 5:00 a.m. until 8:50 p.m.

· First southbound train from Orlando arrives in Miami at 8:30 a.m.

· Hourly northbound departures from Miami to Orlando starting at 5:45 a.m. until 9:45 p.m.

· First northbound train from Miami arrives in Orlando at 9:15 a.m.

Additional dedicated trains are expected to continue to serve commuters and the South Florida area between Miami and West Palm Beach starting at 5 a.m. from West Palm Beach until 12:45 a.m. out of Miami.

According to Brightline, Orlando ticket sales will launch in May for future dates, with one-way fares starting at $79 for SMART and $149 for PREMIUM.

