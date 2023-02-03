Orlando International Airport surpasses 50M passengers again in 2022

Orlando airport looks to install above-ground ‘pitless’ moving walkways in Terminal C

ORLANDO, Fla. – The number of passengers coming through Orlando International Airport surpassed 50 million last year, but has not reached pre-pandemic numbers yet.

The airport announced Friday that 50,178,499 passengers came through the airport in 2022, an increase of 24% compared to 2021.

It’s the second time passenger traffic had crossed 50 million. The first time was in 2019, when passenger traffic reached 50,613,072.

Large increases in international traffic helped push those numbers. Passengers from outside the U.S. increased 184.2%, with 5.5 million passengers.

[TRENDING: Universal Orlando Resort launches ‘epic’ ticket deal | Missing Florida Lyft driver’s car found in North Carolina after chase, officials say | Become a News 6 Insider]

International traffic accounted for 11% of the overall traffic at the airport in 2022.

Domestic passenger traffic increased by 16.24% with 44.6 million passengers.

Officials said the airport is positioned to handle further growth with the opening of Terminal C last year.

Orlando International Airport is currently the seventh-busiest airport in the United States and the busiest in Florida.

You can listen to every episode of Florida’s Fourth Estate in the media player below: