Orlando International Airport officials discuss issues with new Terminal C

$2.8 billion terminal opened in September

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Erik von Ancken, Anchor/Reporter

ORLANDO, Fla. – After being open several months, leaders at Orlando International Airport on Wednesday will discuss how things are going with the brand new Terminal C.

The $2.8 billion terminal has been open since September, but it has faced some criticism for baggage issues, long walks and a lack of rental cars.

Many Terminal C passengers agree that the state-of-the-art complex is stunning, but they hate the long walk from end to end.

The terminal is without moving walkways, but it wasn’t always this way.

When Terminal C was under construction, the plan was originally to include moving walkways to shorten the walk. But airport CEO Kevin Thibault said the walkways were deleted when the hallways were narrowed.

As for rental cars, there are still few options for rental car pickups at the new terminal. All passengers can drop off rental cars at the newly completed $2.8 billion south terminal, no matter from which company they rented.

But SIXT is still the only car rental company set up for both dropoffs and pickups in the Terminal C parking garage.

MCO leaders have not given a timeline on when other car rental companies will be fully up and running at Terminal C.

Airport leaders will meet at 2 p.m. to discuss the terminal.

Brenda Argueta

Erik von Ancken

