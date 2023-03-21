Orlando International Airport shatters spring break travel records

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando International Airport officials announced six traffic passenger traffic records have already been broken since the start of spring break two weeks ago.

According to a news release, there were 95,282 departures on Saturday, March 11, breaking the old single day record of 90,808 set in March 2019. Saturday, March 18 was the second busiest in airport history officials said, with 93,801 departures. The following day was the third busiest with 93,662.

On Friday, airport officials said that parking was at full capacity as they saw the record volume of traffic and advised passengers to seek alternate means of transportation.

The airport has exceeded expectations by approximately 159,000 passengers so far this spring break – which runs March 4 through April 18 – according to the release.

Officials said this weekend may set a new record, becoming the busiest weekend of the spring break holiday.

In addition to the big numbers for the spring holiday, January’s numbers are just as eye-popping.

According to the release, the airport started the year with an 86% percent increase in international traffic and a 27% increase in domestic traffic.

“We started the year trending in the right direction,” said Kevin Thibault, Chief Executive Officer of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority. “More airlines are offering more international service and domestic traffic hit an all-time record high in January when compared on a rolling 12-month basis.”

Combined, overall traffic was up 31.81% in January with a total of 4,583,126 passengers at Orlando International Airport for the month.

