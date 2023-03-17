Parking full at Orlando International Airport amid spring break traffic

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando International Airport announced that parking was at full capacity Friday afternoon.

According to transportation officials, the airport is experiencing a record volume of traffic as spring break continues, and as of 5:29 p.m., all of the available parking had been filled.

Due to the parking shortage, airport officials urged passengers to seek out alternate means of transportation.

