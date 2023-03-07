Ride historical World War II aircrafts at Orlando Sanford International Airport

SANFORD, Fla. – The Commemorative Air Force is bringing some of the rarest World War II bombers including, the B-24 Liberator “Diamond Lil”, to the Orlando Sanford International Airport as part of its AirPower History Tour.

The public event is scheduled for March 14-15 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The aircrafts will be staged at the Million Air FBO ramp for visitors to tour and ride throughout the two-day event.

There will be four planes featured in this showcase that were used in WWII.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Find more background information about these fighter planes below.

B-24 Liberator aka “Diamond Lil”

With over 18,400 aircrafts made, the B-24 was the most produced American warplane of WWII. A majority of them were manufactured at Ford’s massive Willow Run plant located in Detroit. The “Diamond Lil” was one of the first to be produced and is one of two in the world that are still flying.

PT-13 Stearman

This plane was mainly used for training purposes for all branches of the military. This aircraft is almost universally known as the “Stearman” and is known to have trained the most crews than any other plane throughout WWII.

Commemorative Air Force

After more than six decades of flying, this plane has become the world’s largest flying museum. Its fleet includes over 170 WWII aircrafts assigned across the U.S. Most of these planes are still in good flying condition for people to experience them in action.

T-6 Texan

Known as the “Pilotmaker”, this was a trainer plane that introduced new pilots to more complex aircrafts with speeds over 200 miles per hour. This plane prepared them for warbirds that would fly in combat in WWII.

Admission for the event is $20 for adults, $10 for children ages 11 to 17 and free for kids 10 and under.

Tickets are available for purchase at the event and include a free B-24 cockpit tour.

B-24 rides will be at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. and tours will begin at noon on both days. All other planes will be available to ride throughout the course of the day.

Check out the website to book a plane ride.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: