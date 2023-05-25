Casselberry to hold car show, rock ‘n’ blues concert for Memorial Day weekend

CASSELBERRY, Fla. – The city of Casselberry invites you to honor the fallen this Memorial Day weekend with a car show and rock ‘n’ blues concert on Saturday at Lake Concord Park.

More than 20 vendors offering food, drinks and other products will be at the event, which is free to enter. Attendees are advised to bring blankets and chairs, directed toward surrounding businesses for general parking and to the front of the Casselberry Police Station for disabled parking.

The event’s 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. schedule features three bands and a veterans recognition ceremony, with the car show uninterrupted throughout:

4 p.m. - 8 p.m. — Car Show by Cruisin’ Orlando

5 p.m. - 5:45 p.m. — Debbie D and Vintage Now

6 p.m. - 6:45 p.m. — Steeln’ Peaches

7 p.m. - 7:15 p.m. — Veterans Recognition Ceremony

7:30 p.m. — Georgia Thunderbolts

Opening for the Georgia Thunderbolts will be the Steeln’ Peaches, a rising star popular band, and Debbie D and Vintage Now, sponsored by the Orange Blossom Blues Society. Besides the music, there will be more than 150 classic cars, muscle cars, and hot rods for car enthusiasts to enjoy. There will also be a contest for best car. As part of this Memorial Weekend celebration, the City will again honor all veterans for their service with a color guard display and plaque. Casselberry.org

Learn more at Casselberry.org.

