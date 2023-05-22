Here’s how much you’ll spend on gas this Memorial Day weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida gas prices have continued to drop as millions are anticipated to hit the road for Memorial Day weekend.
The average price per gallon in Florida is now $3.41. According to AAA, prices have dropped 31 cents per gallon in the last 30 days. The price per gallon dropped 7 cents in the last week.
“It’s looking like Florida drivers will spend a dollar per gallon less for gasoline than they did last Memorial Day weekend,” AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said in a news release. “The state average should trickle even lower this week. However, even if pump prices do suddenly rise this week, it’s unlikely it’d be by a large enough margin that Floridians would change their plans, since most travel plans have already been finalized by now.”
The average price per gallon was $4.48 this time last year.
AAA said a new travel record is expected as nearly 2.4 million Floridians are forecast to travel for the holiday.
Regional Prices
- Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.66), Naples ($3.55), Miami ($3.52)
- Least expensive metro markets – Panama City ($3.14), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.16), Pensacola ($3.22)
Ways to save on gasoline
- Combine errands to limit driving time.
- Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.
- Consider paying cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.
- Remove excess weight in your vehicle.
- Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.
