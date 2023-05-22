Here’s how much you’ll spend on gas this Memorial Day weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida gas prices have continued to drop as millions are anticipated to hit the road for Memorial Day weekend.

The average price per gallon in Florida is now $3.41. According to AAA, prices have dropped 31 cents per gallon in the last 30 days. The price per gallon dropped 7 cents in the last week.

“It’s looking like Florida drivers will spend a dollar per gallon less for gasoline than they did last Memorial Day weekend,” AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said in a news release. “The state average should trickle even lower this week. However, even if pump prices do suddenly rise this week, it’s unlikely it’d be by a large enough margin that Floridians would change their plans, since most travel plans have already been finalized by now.”

The average price per gallon was $4.48 this time last year.

AAA said a new travel record is expected as nearly 2.4 million Floridians are forecast to travel for the holiday.

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.66), Naples ($3.55), Miami ($3.52)

Least expensive metro markets – Panama City ($3.14), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.16), Pensacola ($3.22)

Ways to save on gasoline

Combine errands to limit driving time.

Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

Consider paying cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

Remove excess weight in your vehicle.

Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

