Record travel expected in Florida for Memorial Day. Here are best, worst times to be on road

ORLANDO, Fla. – A new travel record is expected Memorial Day weekend as nearly 2.4 million Floridians are forecast to travel for the holiday, according to AAA.

AAA said about 2.1 million Floridians will drive and another 208,000 are forecast to fly.

“Memorial Day weekend is the kick off to what promises to be a very busy summer travel season,” Debbie Haas, vice president of Travel for AAA, said in a news release. “Despite various inflationary pressures, consumer spending is strong, and Americans still want to travel. Because of that, we’ve seen demand come roaring back, beyond pre-pandemic levels in Florida.”

The nearly 2.4 million Floridians are expected to travel 50 miles or more, AAA said.

Here are the best and worst times to be on the road for the holiday weekend:

Thursday, May 25 Worst time: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Best time: Before 1 p.m.

Friday, May 26 Worst time: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Best time: Before 12 p.m.

Saturday, May 27 Minimal traffic impact expected

Sunday, May 28 Minimal traffic impact expected

Monday, May 29 Worst time: 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Best time: Before 10 a.m.

Tuesday, May 30 Worst time: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Best time: Before 2 p.m. and after 6 p.m.



AAA said Friday, May 26, will be the busiest day on the roads.

