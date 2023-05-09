Planning to travel in Florida this summer? Here are some tips

ORLANDO, Fla. – Summer is almost here, and AAA says travel is surging.

According to a new AAA travel survey, 83% of Floridians will travel this year and 57% of them will take a summer vacation, so it’s recommended to start planning soon if you are among them.

Of those traveling this summer, 40% are going to beach destinations, 37% to theme parks, 27% to cities or major metro destinations, 25% to all-inclusive or multi-amenity resorts and 22% to national or state parks.

AAA offered the following travel tips for those planning trips near and far this summer.

If you are one of the 87% planning to take a road trip, leave early. Expect congestion near the beach and other attractions, especially on weekends and holidays. Gas prices are expected to fluctuate through the summer, so use the AAA mobile app to compare prices.

Ensure your vehicle is road trip ready by getting it inspected by a local mechanic before your trip. Visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find a trusted local mechanic.

As 25% of people plan to take a commercial flight, book a non-stop flight leaving early in the morning to reduce the likelihood of delays or cancellations. Download the airline’s mobile app to receive updates about your flight status and consider travel insurance.

According to AAA, 21% of people plan to go on a cruise, so AAA suggests booking with one of its travel advisors for discounts and benefits like early boarding, specialty dining upgrades, onboard credits and additional savings on your airfare.

If you are one of the 33% of people planning to rent a car, book early for the best combination of availability and price. AAA members also receive up to 20% off base rates at Hertz car rental locations.

As international travel booking are up more than 200% compared to 2022, ensure your passport is up to date as strong demand and pandemic-related backlogs have led to passport processing delays. Wait times have increased from 8-11 weeks to 10-13 weeks. AAA members also get exclusive rates on expediting services for U.S. passports and global travel visas with RushMyPassport

Travel insurance is highly recommended to help deal with medical emergencies, flight cancellations, severe weather or unexpected life events.

Plan ahead. Whether it’s mapping out gas stations or electric vehicle charging stations along your route and at your destination, or planning which attractions and activities you want to visit when you arrive, AAA offers TripTik and Trip Canvas , two free travel tools to help you stay organized and prepared.

