Summer activities are heating up at Orange County Library System

May is upon us, and that means summer break is very near for families across Florida.

It also means Orange County Library System is getting ready for its summer program, Summer at Your Library, that offers events for the entire family.

The library system’s summer program “All Together Now: Kindness, Friendship and Unity,” runs from June 3 to July 29 and has so much to offer in-person and virtually.

If you’re considering what kind of fun events you can get your children involved in this summer, do yourself a favor and check out some of the highlights of the program, which include:

Also, “The Beanstack Challenge” is back. The challenge encourages children up to the age of 18 to read for 600 minutes during the summer, or 20 minutes a day. Children who complete the challenge are eligible for prizes like a bicycle or Nintendo Switch Lite. Children will earn online badges for every hour of reading they complete. If a child completes half of the challenge, they can pick up a goodie bag, while supplies last.

“This challenge acts as an incentive for reading during the summer to prevent children from losing academic skills,” said Caitlin Hill, assistant manager of youth services at Orlando Public Library.

The library system’s programming and events that take place during the summer have greatly expanded to include all types of activities and topics.

“To better reflect those changes, we have shifted from ‘Summer Reading Program’ and ‘Adult Summer Reading Program’ to simply ‘Summer at Your Library,’” said Andrea Jackson, marketing specialist with Orange County Library System. “This name reflects the changes made to programming and events and encourages participation from children and adults alike.”

While the All Together Now: Kindness, Friendship and Unity program runs in June and July, Hill said they are encouraging people to sign up beginning May 1.

“Although all of our programs, classes and events are free, we encourage the public to sign up as soon as possible to ensure we have enough supplies for each program,” Hill said.

Be sure to get a library card and enjoy the summer activities and many free resources offered by Orange County Library System by signing up online or visiting any branch location.