Florida sees lowest gas prices since early April

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida gas prices have fallen to a price last seen in early April, according to AAA.

The average price per gallon is now $3.48, the lowest price since April 6. Gas prices have been dropping for the last few weeks, falling a total of 24 cents per gallon.

“Weakness in the oil market has contributed to the recent drop in gas prices,” AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said in a release. “That weakness has been driven by domestic economic concerns. Underwhelming Chinese economic indicators have also created uncertainty about global fuel demand. With continued volatility in the fuel market, it’s unclear whether this downward trend will continue in the lead-up to the busy Memorial Day travel weekend.”

The 2023 high of $3.72 per gallon was set on April 21.

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.72), Naples ($3.61), Miami ($3.58)

Least expensive metro markets – Pensacola ($3.14), Panama City ($3.15), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.17)

Ways to save on gasoline

Combine errands to limit driving time.

Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

Consider paying cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

Remove excess weight in your vehicle.

Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

