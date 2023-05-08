Florida gas prices fall 9 cents, expected to continue dropping

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida gas prices continue to fall after hitting a 2023 high a couple weeks ago.
AAA said prices dropped 9 cents per gallon over the last week and, overall, the price per gallon has fallen 16 cents since the 2023 high of $3.72 per gallon was set on April 21. The average price per gallon is now $3.56.
“Florida gas prices should move even lower this week,” spokesman Mark Jenkins said in a news release. “Pump prices are still coming back down from the spike caused by the flooding in South Florida. Additionally, the oil market suffered its third consecutive week of declines, which should apply more downward pressure on prices at the pump.”
The flooding prevented fuel trucks from accessing the gasoline terminals at Port Everglades, a hub for the majority of filling stations in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Palm Beach. To offset the shortage, fuel from Orlando, Tampa, Port Canaveral and Jacksonville were driven down, driving prices up to the 2023 high, according to AAA.
Regional Prices
- Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.79), Naples ($3.70), Sebring ($3.64)
- Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.21), Pensacola ($3.22), Panama City ($3.24)
Ways to save on gasoline
- Combine errands to limit driving time.
- Shop around for the best gas prices in your community
- Consider paying cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.
- Remove excess weight in your vehicle.
- Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.