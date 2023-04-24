Florida gas prices jump 15 cents due to historic flooding in South Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida gas prices jumped 15 cents last week as South Florida dealt with the aftermath of historic flooding.

Fort Lauderdale experienced more than 26 inches of rain in a 24-hour period, causing widespread gasoline outages, according to AAA. The flooding prevented fuel trucks from accessing the gasoline terminals at Port Everglades, a hub for the majority of filling stations in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Palm Beach.

Fuel from Orlando, Tampa, Port Canaveral and Jacksonville were driven down to offset the shortage, AAA said. The reallocation of fuel brought gas prices up to an average of $3.72 per gallon on Friday, a new 2023 high.

As of Sunday, the average price per gallon in Florida was $3.71, but AAA said gas prices should fall soon.

“There is reason to be optimistic that gas prices won’t hang around these highs for long,” AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said in a news release. “Oil prices dropped to a three-week low and gas prices began drifting lower through the weekend. There’s hope that the upward pressure on pump prices will begin to ease as supplies stabilize around the state.”

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.88), Port St. Lucie ($3.77), Naples ($3.77)

Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.38), Pensacola ($3.39), Panama City ($3.40)

Ways to save on gasoline

Combine errands to limit driving time.

Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

Consider paying cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

Remove excess weight in your vehicle.

Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

