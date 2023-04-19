State officials send 500K gallons of fuel to South Florida amid ‘unprecedented flooding’

The State Emergency Response Team deployed more than 500,000 gallons of fuel to Southeast Florida following heavy flooding in the region, according to state officials.

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Following extreme flooding in South Florida brought on by more than 20 inches of rain, state officials are now deploying over 500,000 gallons of fuel to the area to help those impacted, according to the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in Broward County last week in response to the “unprecedented flooding,” state officials said.

Due to the flooding, South Florida has suffered from notable gas shortages, though FDEM announced that it plans to bring more into the region.

Fuel transports are being escorted into SE FL by our law enforcement partners from terminals to stations in order to expedite delivery. @FLSERT continues to work to ensure fuel in port and waiting offshore is delivered as quickly and efficiently as possible. pic.twitter.com/D4WppZfx3f — FL Division of Emergency Management (@FLSERT) April 18, 2023

In a release, FDEM officials stated that the first set of trucks are expected to arrive at commercial stations by Tuesday night and Wednesday.

The release shows that the State Emergency Response Team has been pulling fuel from Port Canaveral and Tampa since April 14 to “de-water” fuel racks and help get operations back online for distributing gas and diesel fuel.

Teams are also expected to conduct Preliminary Damage Assessments in Broward County to determine what kind of federal assistance can be made available to impacted residents, FDEM officials said.

Industrial vacuum trucks and water pumps have also been deployed to places like Ft. Lauderdale, Dania Beach and Hollywood to help with flooding and post-storm recovery, according to the agency.

