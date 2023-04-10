Florida gas prices reach 2023 high, expected to climb more

ORLANDO, Fla. – Gas prices are on the rise and are now tied with the highest price of 2023.

The average price per gallon is now $3.58, which matches the highest price of the year, set in January.

“Last week’s jump at the pump was expected, after OPEC announced oil production cuts that immediately caused oil prices to surge,” AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said. “Fortunately, after the initial gains on Monday, the oil market plateaued through the rest of the week. It’s possible that retail gas prices could inch up a little more this week before fully adjusting to the moves in the futures market.”

OPEC — the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries — announced in a surprise move last week that it would cut production by up to 500,000 barrels a day, starting in May.

After the announcement, prices rose above $80 a barrel for the first time since early March, AAA said.

“OPEC’s plans to cut production removes oil from a global market that was already tight on supplies. Their goal is to keep upward pressure on oil prices and that appears to be working,” AAA said in a release.

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.74), Naples ($3.63), Fort Lauderdale ($3.62)

Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.36), Panama City ($3.38), Pensacola ($3.41)

Ways to save on gasoline

Combine errands to limit driving time.

Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

Consider paying cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

Remove excess weight in your vehicle.

Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

