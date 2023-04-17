Florida gas prices expected to keep on climbing

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida gas prices are about to pump up.

With the prices of oil on the rise, Florida drivers should expect gas prices to go up as well, according to AAA. As of Monday, the average price per gallon is $3.56.

Oil prices reached a new 2023 high of $83.26 per barrel — which could mean another 5-cent increase at the pump.

“Also propping up prices is a report from the International Energy Agency which forecasts global fuel supplies may not be able to keep pace with global fuel demand, due to OPEC’s decision to cut oil production by more than 1 million barrels per day starting next month,” a AAA news release said.

In South Florida, historic flooding led to some gasoline outages in various stations in the area, according to AAA.

The flooding interrupted operations at Port Everglades, which serves 40% of the gasoline that sails into Florida. Gasoline was brought in from Port Canaveral, Tampa and Orlando while it was out of service.

“The good news is that operations have reportedly been restored at Port Everglades and gasoline supplies in the region should return to normal very soon. It’s just a matter of filling the gasoline trucks at the terminals and delivering the fuel to the gas stations that need it,” AAA said.

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.74), Miami ($3.65), Fort Lauderdale ($3.63)

Least expensive metro markets – Panama City ($3.44), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.44), Pensacola ($3.46)

Ways to save on gasoline

Combine errands to limit driving time.

Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

Consider paying cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

Remove excess weight in your vehicle.

Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: