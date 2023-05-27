Minor flooding occurring along St. Johns River in Volusia, Lake counties

NWS Melbourne: River Flood Warning from SAT 7:27 AM EDT until TUE 8:00 AM EDT (Captured at 8:06 a.m. Saturday, May 27, 2023)

ORLANDO, Fla. – A flood warning is in effect for Volusia and Lake counties for the St. Johns River near Astor.

As of 8 a.m. Saturday, the river was at 2.3′. The St. Johns is expected to crest late Saturday night or Sunday morning around 2.5′, which is still minor flood stage.

St. Johns River at Astor

At 2.3′, yards and low-lying streets north of Fox Road on the Lake County side of Astor begin to flood. On the Volusia side, flooding begins from River Road northward. Water begins to cover docks at South Moon Fish Camp.

A persistent northerly breeze induced by a storm off of the Southeast U.S. has pushed the St. Johns into minor flood stage.

Since the river flows south to north, any resistance for a northerly wind will force the water levels up.

The river is expected to remain in minor flood stage through Tuesday morning.

