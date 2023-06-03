1 dead after vehicle crashes into Polk County hotel

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – One person was killed after a vehicle crashed into a hotel in Winter Haven on Saturday afternoon, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the crash happened at the Economy Inn Suites located at 1901 Cypress Gardens Blvd. SE around 4:21 p.m.

According to the sheriff’s office, one person died after the vehicle crashed into the hotel, but it was not reported how many people were in the vehicle.

***UPDATE: 9:22PM (Sat. June 3)***

PCSO units have cleared from the scene. We will provide a final update with additional details of this crash Sunday morning. https://t.co/qDElCKMvL7 — Polk County Sheriff 🚔 Grady Judd (@PolkCoSheriff) June 4, 2023

Deputies said the scene was clear as of 9:22 p.m. and will provide more information on Sunday morning.

