1 dead after vehicle crashes into Polk County hotel

Crash happened at the Economy Inn Suites located at 1901 Cypress Gardens Blvd. SE

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Polk County Sheriff's Office vehicle (file) (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – One person was killed after a vehicle crashed into a hotel in Winter Haven on Saturday afternoon, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the crash happened at the Economy Inn Suites located at 1901 Cypress Gardens Blvd. SE around 4:21 p.m.

According to the sheriff’s office, one person died after the vehicle crashed into the hotel, but it was not reported how many people were in the vehicle.

Deputies said the scene was clear as of 9:22 p.m. and will provide more information on Sunday morning.

About the Author:

Jacob joined ClickOrlando.com in 2022. He spent 19 years at the Orlando Sentinel, mostly as a photojournalist and video journalist, before joining Spectrum News 13 as a web editor and digital journalist in 2021.

