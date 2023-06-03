76º

Arlene weakens to tropical depression as it moves into Florida Straits

Arlene became 1st tropical storm of the season Friday

Jonathan Kegges, Meteorologist

ORLANDO, Fla. – Arlene struggled to maintain organization as it fought dry air and wind shear Saturday morning, weakening from the 2023 hurricane season’s first named tropical storm to become a tropical depression.

As of the National Hurricane Center’s 11 a.m. report, Arlene had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and was moving south-southeast at 7 mph.

It is expected to dissipate completely as it moves toward Cuba and the Florida Straits through the weekend.

While Central Florida won’t be directly impacted, it is supplying the peninsula with tropical moisture to aid in thunderstorm development.

There is no additional tropical development expected in the Atlantic basin over the next seven days.

Jonathan Kegges joined the News 6 team in June 2019 as the Weekend Morning Meteorologist. Jonathan comes from Roanoke, Virginia where he covered three EF-3 tornadoes and deadly flooding brought on by Hurricanes Florence and Michael.

