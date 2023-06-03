Storms likely to start the weekend, rip current risk remains high

Abundant moisture supplied by Arlene in the Gulf of Mexico will allow for numerous storms to develop Saturday afternoon.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Abundant moisture supplied by Arlene in the Gulf of Mexico will allow for numerous storms to develop Saturday afternoon.

A few downpours will sneak onshore early Saturday. Storm chances gradually increase inland through the afternoon.

The highest storm chances with the heaviest rain will be around the Orlando area and west toward Interstate 75. Rain chances are at 60% Saturday.

Highs top out in the mid 80s with a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Scattered storms continue Sunday, but overall rain chances drop to 40%.

A drying and warming trend returns to Central Florida early next work week.

Beach forecast:

The rip current risk remains high along the Atlantic beaches. There will be a chance for storms early in the day before drying out in the afternoon.

Tropics update:

Tropical Storm Arlene remains weak in the Gulf of Mexico. This will indirectly enhance showers and storms on the Florida peninsula, but is no direct threat. Rapid weakening is expected as it drifts towards Cuba.

