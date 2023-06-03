Arlene expected to weaken as it moves into Florida Straits

ORLANDO, Fla. – As of Saturday morning, Arlene is struggling to maintain organization as it fights dry air and wind shear. As of 5 a.m., Arlene has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. The storm is moving south-southeast at 9 mph.

It is expected to dissipate completely as it moves toward Cuba and the Florida Straits through the weekend.

While Central Florida won’t be directly impacted, it is supplying the peninsula with tropical moisture to aid in thunderstorm development.

There is no additional tropical development expected in the Atlantic basin over the next seven days.

