Arlene Still A Tropical Storm

Location 170 miles WNW of The Dry Tortugas Wind 40 mph Heading SSE at 7 mph Pressure 29.47 Coordinates 85.5W, 25.4N

Discussion

At 1000 PM CDT (0300 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Arlene was located near latitude 25.4 North, longitude 85.5 West. Arlene is moving toward the south-southeast near 7 mph (11 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue during the next day or so.

Data from the Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters indicate that maximum sustained winds remain near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Weakening is expected, and Arlene is forecast to degenerate to a remnant low on Saturday and dissipate by early Sunday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles (110 km) from the center in the northern semicircle.

The estimated minimum central pressure based on Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter dropsonde data is 998 mb (29.47 inches).

Tropics Satellite at 10:37 Friday Evening, June 02nd

Watches and Warnings

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Tropics Models at 10:37 Friday Evening, June 02nd

Land Hazards

RAINFALL: Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches with localized higher amounts up to 5 inches are possible through Saturday across portions of the southern Florida Peninsula. The heavy rainfall could lead to isolated flash, urban, and small stream flooding impacts.