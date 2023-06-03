86º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Dead person found in burning Cape Canaveral apartment

Firefighters, investigators respond to 8700 Ridgewood Ave.

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Tags: Cape Canaveral, Brevard County, Fire
Courtesy of the Brevard County Sheriff's Office (Facebook) (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Firefighters found a dead person while responding to a burning Cape Canaveral apartment on Saturday.

Units with Canaveral Fire Rescue, Cocoa Beach Fire Rescue and Brevard County Fire Rescue responded to Ocean Oaks Condominiums at 8700 Ridgewood Avenue, according to a Facebook post by the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

In the post, Sheriff Wayne Ivey said Brevard County homicide investigators were called to the scene due to the deceased person’s discovery.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

The fire itself was contained to one unit, with Ivey mentioning no other units nor their occupants were impacted at all.

Sheriff’s office agents would remain on scene for hours pending the death investigation, Ivey said.

No other details were shared.

You can listen to every episode of Florida’s Fourth Estate in the media player below:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brandon, a UCF grad, joined the ClickOrlando team in November 2021. Before joining News 6, Brandon worked at WDBO.

email