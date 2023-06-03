Dead person found in burning Cape Canaveral apartment

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Firefighters found a dead person while responding to a burning Cape Canaveral apartment on Saturday.

Units with Canaveral Fire Rescue, Cocoa Beach Fire Rescue and Brevard County Fire Rescue responded to Ocean Oaks Condominiums at 8700 Ridgewood Avenue, according to a Facebook post by the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

In the post, Sheriff Wayne Ivey said Brevard County homicide investigators were called to the scene due to the deceased person’s discovery.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

The fire itself was contained to one unit, with Ivey mentioning no other units nor their occupants were impacted at all.

Sheriff’s office agents would remain on scene for hours pending the death investigation, Ivey said.

No other details were shared.

You can listen to every episode of Florida’s Fourth Estate in the media player below: