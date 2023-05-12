89º

Space News

ULA Vulcan rocket testing underway at Cape Canaveral ahead of July launch

Vulcan Centaur launch set for July 2023

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

The newly assembled ULA launch platform for the Vulcan Centaur rocket made its first trip to the launch pad on Jan. 29, 2021. (Image: ULA) (WKMG 2020)

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – United Launch Alliance started testing on the Vulcan Centaur rocket Friday from the launch pad at Cape Canaveral, the space company’s CEO said in a tweet.

ULA president and CEO Tony Bruno said operations for a full-day rehearsal are underway ahead of a Cape Canaveral Space Force Station launch set for July.

In a tweet, Bruno said testing involving the spacecraft’s primary subsystem was successful and moved into a 30-minute hold at 11:55 a.m.

This comes after the rocket was moved to the launch pad for tanking tests back in March, according to the space company’s blog.

The rocket’s launch debut was pushed back from May to July after a fireball erupted during testing of the rocket’s upper stage in March at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Alabama, Space.com reported.

Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station was modified in 2021 to support Vulcan rocket launches.

