Port Canaveral reveals location of next cruise terminal

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. – Port Canaveral is revealing where it wants to build its next cruise terminal a few years from now.

The project was said to be in its early stages following a port commission meeting last month. Then during a commission meeting Wednesday, the port’s CEO, Captain John Murray said the port would like to build the terminal around the area of the Bluepoints Marina.

In that part of the port, there’s several small businesses that could be impacted.

“It’s really important that we cater to the people that actually need the port,” Murray addressed commissioners.

A fisherman during public comment period questioned the decision to build another terminal.

“And I’m just a little concerned about the cruise industry,” Jamie Glasner said. “What’s the main agenda? Is it going to be taking over the port?”

A commissioner answered, “This port is not just about cruising.”

Murray said the port’s goal is to not just build another terminal, but to improve the area around the marina from what it is right now.

“A lot of property at that end of the port is not as efficiently utilized as it could be,” the port’s CEO said. “We think the time is proper to reinvent that area to create more efficiencies, create more opportunities.”

Bluepoints Marina told News 6 even if the new terminal forces the marina to relocate, it believes there will still be enough space for anyone wishing to store their boat.

Captain Murray said the terminal won’t be exclusive for one cruise line – he said it will serve larger ships from multiple lines.

In its five-year budget plan, the port estimates the new terminal will cost $175 million.

