Port Canaveral in early stages of planning new cruise terminal

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. – With more than three million people cruising in just the last six months, Port Canaveral said it’s beginning planning of building a new cruise terminal to handle record passenger numbers as soon as 2026.

Captain John Murray, Port Canaveral’s CEO, revealed the new terminal would be on the southside of the port’s channel.

That side is already home to terminals 1 and 3.

There’s also Jetty Park, the Victory Casino Cruise, the port’s restaurants and the marina.

While keeping further details private for now, Captain Murray said the future terminal would impact something.

“We’re working on those kind of things right now in the background so that when we do move forward, we’ll have a solution to some of the people that may be affected by a different terminal,” Murray said.

And not long after the terminal opens, Port Canaveral could also become the new home of the Brevard Zoo’s $100 million aquarium.

Targeted for 2027, we know the aquarium will be built on the Banana River where A1A merges with the 528, possibly within walking distance of the new cruise terminal.

Union representative at the port Paul Kellem was excited to hear about the development.

“It’s just great for our whole community and we welcome that,” Kellem of International Longshoremen’s Association said.

