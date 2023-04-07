Port Canaveral cruise passenger total outpaces previous year of record revenue

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. – During his monthly presentation to Port Canaveral commissioners, CEO Captain John Murray said the world’s busiest port is outpacing its total number of cruise passengers from last year, which was a record year for revenue.

“Cruise numbers have been very strong,” Murray said Wednesday. “We’ve had a very, very successful season.”

Thousands departing Friday didn’t have the opportunity to take an Easter cruise two or three years ago due to the COVID-19 shutdown of the industry.

Port Canaveral said over the last 10 months, ships are once again booked at pre-pandemic capacity rates.

“There was an incredible announcement that the port is now the No. 1 cruise port in the world with 13 homeported ships and more to come,” Space Coast Office of Tourism Executive Director Peter Cranis said.

And more than ever, passengers are getting the chance to watch a rocket launch while on the Space Coast.

A SpaceX launch Friday morning was the 18th launch from Florida so far this year.

“With all the launches that we’re having, I think that just generally attracts a lot of people so I do see continued growth for us over the next couple of years, for sure,” Cranis said.

The Space Coast Office of Tourism Friday reported Brevard County has collected a record amount of money from its tourism tax for 23 consecutive months now.

