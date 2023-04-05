SpaceX readies for late-night Falcon 9 launch on Florida’s Space Coast

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX is preparing for an overnight launch of its Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The rocket is set to launch Friday from Space Launch Complex 40 with an Intelsat communication satellite between 12:29 a.m. and 2:30 a.m.

The satellite will help boost connectivity for Intelsat customers across the North and Central America, according to News 6 partner Florida Today.

Florida Today said a launch forecast issued Tuesday predicts an 85% chance of favorable conditions for launch.

SpaceX successfully launched another batch of Starlink satellites last week from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

News 6 will stream the launch at the top of this story.

