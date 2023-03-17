SpaceX to launch batch of Starlink satellites from California

This video image provided by SpaceX shows a SpaceX Falcon 9 mission to launch 53 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E), takes off from Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., on Friday, May 13, 2022. (SpaceX via AP)

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – SpaceX is set to launch a batch of Starlink satellites from California on Friday afternoon.

Space officials plan to launch a Falcon 9 rocket carrying 52 Starlink satellites from Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base at 3:26 p.m. EST.

Backup launch windows are also scheduled for Saturday at 3:12 p.m. EST and 7:10 p.m. EST.

The satellites will be sent into low-Earth orbit.

The first-stage booster supporting the mission has also launched NROL-87, NROL-85, SARah-1, SWOT, and three Starlink missions and is set to land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean, according to SpaceX.

This launch is set to take place a few hours before another on the Florida Space Coast from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, during which a Falcon 9 rocket will carry the SES18 and SES19 satellites in a geosynchronous transfer orbit. That launch window opens at 7:38 p.m. EST.

News 6 will stream both those launches when they happen live.

