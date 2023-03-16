SpaceX plans St. Patrick’s Day rocket launch from Space Coast

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX is planning a sunset launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Friday.

A Falcon 9 rocket is expected to launch from Space Launch Complex 40 at 7:38 p.m. The rocket is launching the SES18 and SES19 satellites in a geosynchronous transfer orbit.

The satellites are part of an effort to improve communication access in the United States.

The first stage of the Falcon 9 rocket will land on a SpaceX droneship out in the Atlantic Ocean.

Weather for the launch is 80% go with the main concern being for liftoff winds.

If there is a problem with the launch, SpaceX will make another attempt at the same time on Saturday.

News 6 will stream the launch live at the top of this story when it happens.

