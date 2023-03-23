SpaceX set to launch Starlink satellites from Florida coast

CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, Fla. – The Space Coast is getting ready for another SpaceX launch happening Friday before noon.

The Falcon 9 rocket launch is set for 11:33 a.m. Friday from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The rocket will launch 56 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit. The first stage of the rocket will land on a drone ship out in the Atlantic Ocean.

The forecast for the launch Friday is near-perfect, with a less than 5% chance that weather will prevent the launch.

However, backup opportunities for launch are available on Saturday.

Whenever the launch happens, News 6 will stream it for you live.

