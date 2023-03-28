SpaceX targets Wednesday afternoon for rocket launch with Starlink satellites

CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, Fla. – Another batch of Starlink satellites could be sent into orbit Wednesday in a SpaceX rocket launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

SpaceX is targeting 4:01 p.m. Wednesday for a Falcon 9 rocket launch from Space Launch Complex 40. The rocket will carry 56 of the satellites into low-Earth orbit as part of SpaceX’s internet constellation.

Should the rocket go up, the first stage will then land on a droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

Forecasters predict the weather is 60% “go” for launch.

This will be SpaceX’s fourth Starlink launch this month, including one last Friday. It’s also the 11th Starlink mission for the year.

Whenever the launch happens, News 6 will stream it live.

