SpaceX aims for Sunday Starlink launch from Cape Canaveral

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX hopes to put another batch of Starlink satellites in low-Earth orbit with a Falcon 9 rocket launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Starlink 6-4 can expect a 50% chance of favorable weather at launch time and a 40% chance in the event of a 24-hour delay, according to the 45th Weather Squadron. It’s scheduled to go up Sunday at 5:56 a.m., with backup opportunities available at 6:46 a.m. and 7:36 a.m. the same day, as well as on Monday at 5:44 a.m., 6:23 a.m. and 8:04 a.m.

Twenty-two Starlink V2 Mini satellites will take the trip from Space Launch Complex 40, with the Falcon 9′s reusable booster aiming to land on SpaceX’s “A Shortfall of Gravitas” drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean.

This launch will be the first of two missions scheduled within six hours of each other on the Space Coast. The other — SpaceX’s 28th commercial resupply mission — is set to take off at 12:12 p.m. from Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex 39A.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

SpaceX early May 27 launched a Falcon 9 rocket from the Cape after scrubs from weather two days in a row.

ClickOrlando.com will stream the Starlink launch live at the top of this story when coverage begins.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: