SpaceX shoots for early-morning Starlink launch from Cape

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX early Friday will try to put another batch of Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit with an early morning launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The launch is scheduled to take off from Space Launch Complex 40 at 12:41 a.m., according to SpaceX.

Twenty-two Starlink V2 mini internet satellites will make the trip, with additional launch opportunities available at 1:31 a.m., 2:19 a.m. and 3:09 a.m. — all Friday — in the event of delays.

According to the 45th Weather Squadron, favorable weather chances are expected to begin at 40% and rise to 60% throughout this launch window. A 24-hour delay would see favorable weather chances increase further, from 60% to 70%, launch weather officers reported Wednesday.

