SpaceX sets up for early-morning Starlink mission from Florida

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX early Thursday will attempt to launch another batch of Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station with a Falcon 9 rocket.

Fifty-six more of the internet satellites will take the trip from Space Launch Complex 40 to low-Earth orbit at 3:31 a.m., according to SpaceX.

The 45th Weather Squadron has given the launch a 95% chance of experiencing favorable weather conditions, an unchanged probability in the event of a delay to 3:04 a.m. Friday. Further backup opportunities will present themselves at 4:46 a.m. and 6:27 a.m. Friday if needed, according to SpaceX.

SpaceX on Sunday night got its Falcon Heavy rocket off the ground after multiple delays and scrubs the week of, sending the ViaSat-3 Americas mission skyward from Kennedy Space Center across a backdrop of darkness.

ClickOrlando.com will stream Thursday’s launch live at the top of this story when coverage begins.

