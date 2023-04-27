86º

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket set for Friday launch from Cape Canaveral

Mission will take broadband internet satellites into orbit

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

A SpaceX Falcon 9 at Cape Canaveral Launch Complex 40. (WKMG 2021)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX is expected to attempt to launch a Falcon 9 rocket Friday from Cape Canaveral.

The launch window is scheduled to open at 5:12 p.m. from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The mission will take the second pair of O3b mPOWER broadband internet satellites into medium-Earth orbit for SES of Luxembourg. The satellites, built by Boeing, will provide internet services over most of the populated world, building on SES’s O3b network, according to the company.

Weather could play a factor in the launch as there’s a 20% chance of favorable weather.

SpaceX will attempt to land the rocket booster on its droneship.

If the rocket launches, it will mark the 21st mission to liftoff from Florida this year.

