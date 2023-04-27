WATCH LIVE at 9:40 a.m.: SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch from California

VANDERNBERG SPACE FORCE BASE – SpaceX on Thursday is scheduled to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.
SpaceX will attempt to launch the mission at 9:40 a.m. EDT Thursday, sending 46 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit.
The first-stage booster supporting the mission previously launched Crew-1, Crew-2, SXM-8, CRS-23, IXPE, Transporter-4, Transporter-5, Globalstar FM15, ISI EROS C-3, and three Starlink missions.
Following stage separation, Falcon 9′s first stage will attempt to land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.
Standing down from today's Falcon 9 launch of Starlink; vehicle remains healthy. Backup opportunity is available Thursday, April 27 at the same time— SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 26, 2023