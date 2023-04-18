SpaceX set to launch batch of 2nd-generation Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX is set to launch a batch of second-generation Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral on Wednesday morning.

A Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to launch the 21 satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 8:27 a.m.

If the launch is scrubbed, there will be two additional opportunities later that same day at 9:18 a.m., 10:08 a.m., 10:59 a.m. and 11:49 a.m.

Backup opportunities are also available Thursday at multiple times, including 8:02 a.m., 8:52 a.m., 9:43 a.m., 10:33 a.m. and 11:24 a.m.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

The first stage booster supporting this mission has previously launched SES-22, ispace’s HAKUTO-R Mission 1, Hispasat Amazonas Nexus, CRS-27, and three Starlink missions, space officials said.

Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

News 6 will stream the launch live in the media player above when it happens.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: