SpaceX pushes back Falcon Heavy launch to April 26

SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket on the launch pad.

KKENEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – SpaceX is pushing back its planned launch of a Falcon Heavy rocket another two days.

SpaceX originally planned to launch a Falcon Heavy rocket from Kennedy Space Center on Tuesday, but last week announced it was pushing the launch back to April 24.

The space company now says it is targeting the launch for no earlier than Wednesday, April 26.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

The Falcon Heavy rocket is expected to carry a ViaSat-3 communications satellite.

The rocket will also carry a second payload — a small communications satellite called Arcturus for Astranis.

The rocket will launch, when it launches, from Launch Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center.

When the launch happens, News 6 will stream it for you live.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: